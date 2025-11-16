'Shivakumar will continue as K'taka Cong chief till the party wants him to', says D.K. Suresh

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Responding to a query asked about a proposal before the Congress High Command for changing the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former MP D.K. Suresh said on Sunday that his brother Shivakumar would abide by the any decision taken by the party's high command and will continue to work for the party.

"D.K. Shivakumar will abide by any decision taken by the Congress High command. Everyone has to listen to the High command, let there be no doubt about it. Shivakumar is not clinging on to the post, the party has asked him to continue. He will work for the party as long as the party gives an opportunity," Suresh added.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, he said, "It was the Congress High Command which decides on Cabinet reshuffle and power sharing," the former Congress MP said he would wait for the decision.

Questioned about the Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Suresh said: "I have seen the reports in the media. This is the prerogative of the Congress High Command and the CM, let's wait and watch."

He was replying to a question on Congress High Command having given a go ahead for the Cabinet reshuffle.

Asked about the perception that there won't be any leadership change if the Cabinet reshuffle happens, Suresh said, "I don't have any information on that. It will be decided by the party High command and not by others."

Asked if he would join his brother Shivakumar in Delhi, he said, "The media has already reported that I am in Delhi. Visiting Delhi is not new for me. D.K. Shivakumar has gone to Delhi for work and I am going for my work."

Asked if he would meet the Congress High command during his Delhi visit, Suresh said he would do so if the opportunity came up.

Asked if the time to wait was over, he said, "I don't know about it. These are your words, let's wait and see."

Asked about his desire to make his brother Shivakumar the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Suresh said, "I have spoken about this many times. Congress High Command's decision is final on this matter, we have to see what decision the High command takes."

Asked if every future change in the state Congress unit depends on D.K. Shivakumar's ‘claims’, he said, "Let's wait. It is not that only Shivakumar is claiming, a lot of people are making claims. We don't know what claims are made by others."

Asked about Home Minister G. Parameshwara's statement that there won't be any change in leadership if the Cabinet reshuffle takes place, he said, "He is a senior Minister. Cabinet reshuffle is CM's prerogative and he is functioning as per the directions of the High Command. D.K. Shivakumar will provide his inputs if the High command asks for it."

The statements have assumed significance in the backdrop of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit.

CM Siddaramaiah, who returned from Delhi on Saturday night after a one-day visit, is again travelling to Delhi on Monday.

He is meeting with Randeep Singh Surjewala and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

CM Siddaramaiah is also meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening and discuss regarding crisis faced by sugarcane growers in the state.

Dy CM Shivakumar is already in Delhi and the party sources said that the matter of Cabinet reshuffle will be discussed in detail by the national leaders.

Sources confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah is in favour of Cabinet reshuffle, Deputy CM Shivakumar has expressed his reservation on complete Cabinet reshuffle.

The party is keen on giving responsibilities regarding work to some of the senior Cabinet Ministers, Congress sources said.

