Shivakumar moves to Delhi as tensions escalate in K’taka Congress

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Political unrest is intensifying within the Karnataka Congress as the government completed the two-and-a-half-year mark on Thursday. The faction loyal to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has reached Delhi and begun exerting visible pressure on party leadership seeking a leadership change, sources confirmed.

Party leaders revealed that the Delhi push from Shivakumar camp is coming in the backdrop of no clear message from the Congress high command regarding the long-pending power-sharing formula.

The development also comes after Shivakumar expressing his desire to step down as the State President at an event, and at the same time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserting that there is no leadership change in the state and discussion in this regard is unnecessary.

Sources close to Shivakumar revealed that the legislators who reached Delhi want to exert pressure on the Congress high command, seeking clarity on the power-sharing arrangement.

They have also planned to insist on the earlier promise of transferring power after two and a half years. They will also demand that the national leadership hold negotiations and make a decision by December.

On Thursday afternoon, MLAs from Shivakumar’s camp flew to Delhi in two separate aircraft, sources confirmed.

Led by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, the group included legislators K. Ranganath, S. R. Srinivas, Ganiga Ravi, Kadaluru Uday, Iqbal Hussain, Rajegowda, Shivanna, Mahendra Tammannavar, Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil, MLCs S. Ravi, and Dinesh Gooligowda, sources stated.

The group sought a meeting with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, but Kharge reportedly left from a back exit without meeting any of the legislators.

The Shivakumar camp has now sought an appointment with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Friday. Another group of MLAs is also likely to leave for Delhi on Friday.

While the Shivakumar camp gathered in Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a closed-door meeting at his residence in Bengaluru. Ministers Byrathi Suresh, M.C. Sudhakar, H. C. Mahadevappa, and senior MLA R.V. Deshpande were among those present.

Siddaramaiah, earlier attending an event at Chamarajanagar district, dismissed speculation of a “November revolt,” calling it a mere illusion. He also added that he is prepared to present another budget if the public desires it.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara also clarified that the high command has not conveyed any decision regarding the transfer of power.

The development is expected to intensify political activities in the ruling Congress party.

