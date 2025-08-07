Shiv Sena-UBT questions PM Modi’s 'friendship' with Trump after tariff hike

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) With US President Donald Trump imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods - raising the total duty to 50 per cent - and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding by asserting that he was "ready to pay a personal price" for protecting the interests of India’s farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders, the Shiv Sena-UBT on Thursday questioned the nature of the PM's so-called friendship with the US leader.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said: "Like he (PM Modi) said that I will have to pay a personal price for it? Then I want to ask who is responsible for it? What kind of friendship was this? After all the ‘Namaste Trump’ and ‘Howdy Modi’ events, where is that so-called trust? If this was true friendship, why did Trump impose not just a 25 per cent tariff, but another 25 per cent? Are we slaves to any country? We can trade with whoever we want."

"PM Modi says he’s ready to pay the price - but whose price? It’s the poor, the farmers, and the unemployed who will bear the burden, not his industrialist friends. This is a result of failed economic and foreign policies. If there is any kind of pressure from Trump, the nation deserves to know why."

Dubey further reacted to PM Modi’s upcoming visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 — his first visit to China in seven years.

"The Prime Minister can travel anywhere and speak on any global platform. But when the Opposition raises questions, why does it hurt? PM Modi should treat both the ruling party and the opposition equally," he said.

"India and China have had trade relations for decades, even after the 1962 war. Business worth crores happens annually. Trade with China should be viewed independently, without linking it to America. Constructive dialogue with all neighbours - except Pakistan - is a good policy. But we must also oppose Chinese encroachment."

Dubey further reacted to the Election Commission’s fresh notice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the submission of his Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

"Tejashwi Yadav is a rising leader and the future Chief Minister of Bihar. That’s why the BJP is scared. When they’re afraid, they bring ED and CBI into the picture. Now that nothing has worked, the Election Commission is being misused as a pawn," Dubey told IANS.

Questioning the narrative, he said: "How could a Deputy CM get two EPIC cards issued? That’s not his fault—it’s a serious lapse on the part of the Election Commission. Earlier, we had TN Seshan, and everyone respected the EC. Today, people don’t even know who (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is. That’s the difference.”

There is negligence from the EC side, not the leaders, he said.

"In Bihar, even someone named ‘Trump’ is registered as a voter. The negligence lies with the system, not the leaders," he stated.

