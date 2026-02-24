Shiv Sena UBT MLA targets Maha govt over rising unemployment​

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader Bhaskar Jadhav on Tuesday took the state government to task in the Legislative Assembly over rising unemployment, unfulfilled promises, and an industrial policy limited only to paper agreements. ​

Read More

Participating in a debate on the Governor’s address, Jadhav stated that official government data reveals a seven-fold increase in unemployment within the state.

While citing government data, Jadhav said the general unemployment rate rose to 6.4 per cent in April-June 2025, compared with 3.5 per cent in 2021-22. Urban unemployment reached 6.8 per cent by December 2025, rural women's unemployment spiked from 4.2 per cent to 7.5 per cent, and the unemployment rate among degree holders stands at 11.3 per cent.​

"Is this progress or regression?" Jadhav asked, noting that while the youth hold degrees, a lack of skill development is leaving them jobless. ​

He demanded the government explain why unemployment is surging despite claims of industrial growth.​

Jadhav accused the administration of being a "Government of MOUs," alleging that its work is restricted to signing agreements and running advertisements without a concrete action plan. ​

He reiterated allegations that major projects, such as Foxconn and the Bulk Drug Park, were diverted to Gujarat.

​Furthermore, he criticised the Mahayuti alliance for failing to deliver on its election promise of providing 1 million jobs.

​"Young people recruited for 11-month stints were promised permanent positions, but today they are wandering without work. What is the actual outcome of the Chief Minister’s Youth Training Scheme?" Jadhav questioned.​

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s national promise of 20 million jobs annually, Jadhav remarked that if 240 million people had indeed been employed over the last 12 years, the government wouldn't need to provide free food grains to 800 million citizens.​

Jadhav also touched upon the recent Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid at the Mantralaya. He questioned how the ACB gained the audacity to raid the secretariat and raised concerns over whether a tribal minister was being unfairly targeted. ​

While concluding his speech, Jadhav opposed the Governor’s address, claiming it failed to provide a new direction for the state to push the development process forward.​

The NCP legislator Chetan Tope supported the Governor’s address, saying it has outlined the roadmap to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030 and to pursue the Mission Viksit Maharashtra 2047.​

--IANS

sj/dan