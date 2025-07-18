Shiv Sena-UBT accuses Maha Minister Yogesh Kadam of illegal sand mining and dance bar raid

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Anil Parab, on Friday, in the State Council accused the Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) and Revenue, Yogesh Kadam, of having connections with illegal sand trade mining and Savali bar in Kandivali in western suburbs where police recently conducted a raid for illegally running the dance bar and detained 22 bar girls.

He demanded the resignation of Minister Kadam.

"I have the evidence, including photographs regarding his (Kadam's) connections with illegal sand trade and a police report about the action on a dance bar whose license is in the name of his mother. Yogesh Kadam should resign from the post or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should make him resign," Parab said in his speech during discussion on a last week motion on law and order situation in the state.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader presented the photographs of sand illegally stored at the ground of Yogita College, which is run by the family of Yogesh Kadam and his father and former Minister Ramdas Kadam.

"The state government has approved desilting of Jagbudi river. As per the norms, farmers should get the silt and sand for their homes. But all this directly goes into the possession of Kadam. Photographs show sand and silt on the ground of Yogita College. Aqib Mukadam and 18 other people connected with Yogesh Kadam are involved in illegal sand mining and trade. Minister of State for Revenue is himself involved in the illegal trade of the material related to his department," Parab said.

He noted that the permit of Savali bar at Kandivali is registered in the name of Jyoti Ramdas Kadam, who is the mother of Minister Yogesh Kadam.

"I have a police panchnama copy which shows that a dance bar was being run at Savali bar and when police raided the bar, girls and customers were found in vulgar acts which is not permitted under the license. Permission of the bar is in the name of Jyoti Kadam -- mother of Yogesh Kadam. Now they may claim that we were not running the bar but had given it to someone to run it. But even in that case as per the provisions in law, the owner is liable for action," Parab said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was not inside the State Council when the allegations were made, later informed the House that he will go through the documents regarding the case.

"I haven't seen the papers. Give me the documents. If there is any truth in the material, I will take further action," he said.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kadam refuted allegations levelled against him by Anil Parab, saying that the charges were baseless and aimed to defame him.

He told reporters that "name of my mother has been involved in allegations. So at an appropriate time I will prove that all the allegations were false and the evidences shown by Anil Parab were fake".

