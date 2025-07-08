Shiv Sena slams Imran Masood over Waqf scrapping remark

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde on Tuesday strongly criticised Congress MP Imran Masood for his alleged “provocative” remark that if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will abolish the Waqf Board Act within an hour.

Hegde dismissed Masood’s comments as “absurd statements” unworthy of serious consideration, asserting that the people of India have already rejected such divisive politics.

Speaking to IANS, Krishna Hegde said, “Imran Masood often gives absurd statements, but the people of this country have completely rejected him."

“Today, the public stands firmly with the BJP and the NDA. There is complete faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and development work is being carried out in every direction. Whatever Imran Masood says has no importance, because the people have already rejected it. He can say anything, but the ground reality of the country is clear and very different.”

The Shiv Sena leader’s sharp response came after Masood’s statement went viral, sparking heated political exchanges.

Krishna Hegde also addressed another controversy triggered by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Dubey had responded to earlier remarks on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray by saying, “If Raj Thackeray has so much courage, let him come to Bihar. He will be beaten to death.”

Asked about the personal spat between Dubey and Raj Thackeray, Hegde declined to escalate the matter, saying, “Whatever dispute exists between Raj Thackeray and Nishikant Dubey is their personal matter. I will not comment on that. It’s for the two leaders to resolve.”

Krishna Hegde also reacted to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protest on Mira Road, which led to the detention of several party workers.

“Everyone has the constitutional right to do business and express their views. But the protest by MNS workers on the streets without police permission was wrong. That’s why the police detained them.”

Appealing for calm, he added, “I urge all traders and MNS workers to maintain peace. Marathi is our state language, and it must be respected and learned by everyone. But taking the law into one’s own hands, indulging in violence, or killing someone is completely wrong and must be condemned. The police are capable of handling the situation, and the culprits will be punished.”

The Shiv Sena leader also reacted to an incident involving Raheel Sheikh, son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh, who was accused of abusing and threatening a woman social media influencer.

“Raheel Sheikh’s behaviour—abusing a woman while drunk and shirtless—was completely wrong and I strongly condemn it,” Hegde said.

“Amboli Police have filed an FIR, and he should be punished according to the law. But at the same time, the woman entering his car and making a video is also a violation of privacy. That is wrong too. It takes two hands to clap. The full truth should come out through a fair investigation. And since the woman is a social media influencer, whether it was done intentionally or not is also something that needs to be considered.”

Hegde also commented on the heated exchange between AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Owaisi had called minority rights “rights, not charity” and accused Rijiju of acting like a monarch, saying Indian Muslims were treated like hostages.

Countering Owaisi, Hegde said, “Minorities are the safest in India and receive many benefits from the PM Modi government, just as Kiren Rijiju said. Even the Congress government couldn’t do such work for minorities. Muslim sisters have gained security and respect through the abolition of Triple Talaq. The amendment to the Waqf Board Act will bring transparency to crores of acres of land, ensuring direct benefits to common Muslims. This is a big step towards stopping corruption and ensuring justice.”

--IANS

jk/dan