Shiv Sena leader meets family of deceased flight attendant Pinky Mali, shares their grief

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday visited the family of Pinky Mali, a flight crew attendant who recently lost her life while on duty, at their residence to express condolences and pay tribute.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, Shaina NC emphasized the need to honor the deceased flight attendant's family along with nation-wide tributes being paid to Ajit Dada, whose death in the same tragic incident sent shockwaves in the political circles and left entire Sabarmati in deep mourning.

“We all pay our tribute to Ajit Dada, but I feel the Mali family should also be given the same tribute, especially the girl who lost her life while performing her duty,” she said.

"We all should stand with the Mali family and offer them our condolences. When the last rites are performed, the key takeaway from this entire case should be how to understand what went wrong and ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future," she added.

Pinky Mali, a flight attendant from Worli in Mumbai, lost her life in the plane crash at Baramati in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also on board. Her grieving father, Shivkumar Mali, on Wednesday said that his only wish was to receive his daughter’s body so that he could perform her last rites.

Apart from Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the people onboard the plane, Learjet 45 aircraft (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR, included a personal security officer (PSO), Vidip Jadhav; a flight attendant, Pinky Mali; and two crew members -- a Pilot-in-Command (PIC), Sumit Kapur and a Second-in-Command (SIC) Shambhavi Pathak.

The leader’s visit comes amid larger public debate over the workplace safety and the responsibilities of employers to protect their staff.

While much of the media coverage has focused on the high-profile aspects of the incident, Shaina NC stressed that equal attention must be given to the families of those directly affected, whose grief often remains in the shadows.

--IANS

sn/mr