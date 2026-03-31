Shimla: BJP leaders slam move to give free IPL tickets to Karnataka MLAs, call it 'VIP culture'

Shimla, March 31 (IANS) Leaders of the BJP on Tuesday criticised the Karnataka government’s decision to provide complimentary IPL tickets to legislators, terming it an example of 'VIP culture.'

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Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said the move reflects a governance approach that prioritises privileges over equality.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is against this kind of VIP culture, whereas in the Indian National Congress, it is fully entrenched. That’s why in Karnataka, where the Congress government is in power, they made such a decision for their legislators,” he said.

“I believe all citizens are equal. Therefore, such a decision is neither in the public interest nor in the national interest. Governments should refrain from making such decisions,” Sharma added.

Echoing similar views, BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti described the development as “completely laughable” and questioned the priorities of elected representatives. “Do legislators have no other work? Have they placed themselves above the people?” he asked.

Satti further took a swipe at the policy, saying, “I think this reflects the Congress culture, as their MLAs are not used to working hard.”

He also stressed that personal interests should not be subsidised by the state. “If any MLA or minister is so fond of watching cricket, they should spend their own money and go,” he said.

Cautioning against similar decisions elsewhere, he added, “The Himachal government should not take such a decision. I don’t think there will be much demand for it anyway, because our people are very self-respecting — if they want to go, they will go using their own money.”

The remarks come amid a political row in Karnataka after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that each MLA will be given three complimentary tickets for Indian Premier League matches and two tickets for international cricket fixtures, with an option to purchase additional tickets.

The decision followed discussions with the Karnataka State Cricket Association and came after demands from legislators over ticket allocation, triggering a wider debate on entitlement and the use of public office for personal benefits.

--IANS

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