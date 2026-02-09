Sharad Pawar undergoes preliminary check-up at Ruby Hall Clinic (Lead)

Pune, Feb 9 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic around 4 pm on Monday. ​

​Accompanying him were his wife, Pratibha Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule, son-in-law Sadanand Sule, and grandson Rohit Pawar. Dr Abhijeet Lodha is treating Pawar, and a preliminary medical examination has been conducted.​

Sule in her post in X said, “Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart.”​

The initial assessment shows that Pawar’s heart rate and oxygen levels are stable. However, his respiratory rate is slightly elevated. There is a possibility that he may be kept under hospital observation for a day. Meanwhile, party workers have been requested not to crowd the hospital. Supriya Sule also spoke to the doctors, requesting that treatment be carried out strictly in accordance with the hospital’s protocol, the NCP SP release said.​

Ruby Hall Clinic’s Dr Abhijeet Lodha addressed the media, stating, “Sharad Pawar’s condition is stable. His preliminary examination has been completed. Since his oxygen levels and heart rate are normal, there is no cause for concern at present. Due to continuous travel and engagements over the past few days, he has experienced fatigue. As there is some chest congestion, a respiratory examination has also been conducted. He has been admitted to a private room and does not require oxygen support or a ventilator. Reports of further tests will be available in the next two to three hours, after which the Pawar family will decide on the next steps.”​

NCP SP legislator Rohit Pawar said, “Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in his private vehicle. Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the reports have come back normal. I personally spoke to the doctors. Supriya Sule also stated that treatment should be carried out strictly in accordance with the hospital’s protocol. Once the remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai.”​

As Ruby Hall Clinic treats many patients every day, an appeal has been made to party workers not to gather in the hospital area and create inconvenience for other patients, Rohit Pawar stated while speaking to the media.

​--IANS

sj/dan

