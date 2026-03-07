Sharad Pawar expresses gratitude to citizens after unopposed re-election to Rajya Sabha

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) After his unopposed re-election to the Rajya Sabha, former Union Minister and NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, issued a heartfelt letter expressing his deep gratitude toward the people of Maharashtra.

Read More

Due to ongoing health concerns and medical advice to rest, Sharad Pawar noted that personal meetings are currently not possible, leading him to share his sentiments through this written message.

The letter was shared on social media platform X by his grand nephew MLA Rohit Pawar.

The re-election comes after a period of intense national and state-level speculation regarding whether the veteran political leader would seek another term due to his health.

Ultimately, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finalised Sharad Pawar's candidacy.

With Sharad Pawar's consent, his application was submitted from his residence.

In the letter, Sharad Pawar reflected on his extensive political journey that began in 1967.

He highlighted that his political career has remained uninterrupted for more than five decades solely due to the unwavering trust of the public.

"Since first being elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1967, this political journey has continued without pause because of the faith the people have placed in me," the NCP-SP President said.

He acknowledged his tenure in various capacities, including serving as a Minister, Chief Minister, and Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra.

He noted his service at the Centre as the Union Defence Minister and his ten-year tenure as the Union Agriculture Minister.

Sharad Pawar credited the success of his developmental work for both Maharashtra and the country to the strength provided by public support.

He thanked the citizens and allied parties for granting him another six-year term to serve.

The NCP-SP President clarified that direct interaction is currently restricted as per doctors' orders, but underscores his deep-rooted connection with the state.

"The love, trust, and support given by Maharashtra are the true sources of energy in my life," Sharad Pawar said, affirming his resolve to continue working honestly to meet public expectations.

Despite being in the twilight of his political career, the letter makes it clear that Sharad Pawar remains as committed and enthusiastic about public life as ever, further cementing his legacy in Indian politics.

--IANS

sj/khz