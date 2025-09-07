Shambhavi Choudhary slams Ashoka Emblem vandalism at Hazratbal Shrine, calls it deeply unfortunate

Patna, Sep 7 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary has strongly condemned the alleged vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem on a newly installed inauguration plaque at the Hazratbal Dargah in Jammu and Kashmir.

She described the incident as “deeply unfortunate” and an affront to national unity.

Speaking to IANS, MP Choudhary stated, “The Ashoka Chakra is a symbol of the soul and unity of India. It represents our national integrity. Such acts, rooted in communal mindsets, must be condemned.”

She emphasised that no religion teaches actions that go against national unity, and all faiths place the interest of the nation above all else. “The culprits involved in this act must be brought to justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary called it a matter of serious debate. “The Ashoka Emblem is the national symbol of the Government of India. While some may appreciate it, others may object — but that does not justify vandalism.”

Bihar Governor Mohammad Arif Khan took a strong stance, linking the act to long-standing infiltration and frustration: “For decades, infiltration has occurred. Now, when these elements feel helpless and unable to carry out their earlier agendas, they resort to such symbolic attacks.”

He added: “I stand with those who take pride in being Indian.”

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) echoed the sentiment, asserting, “The Ashoka Emblem is the pride of our nation. Anyone attempting to damage or insult it must be punished.”

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha also condemned the incident: “This is not just unfortunate, but disgraceful. The Ashoka Emblem is a symbol of our national pride. Any attempt to tamper with it reflects a flawed and divisive mindset.”

He further alleged that parties like Congress and the National Conference are indirectly encouraging such behaviour. “They should apologise and action must be taken, but sadly, they will remain silent,” he concluded.

The incident has sparked a wave of political reactions, with calls for accountability and appeals to uphold national symbols with dignity and respect.

--IANS

brt/uk