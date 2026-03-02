Sexual assault case filed against ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Chidambaram in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi, March 2 (IANS) A sexual assault case has been registered against Kerala filmmaker Chidambaram, director of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manjummel Boys', following a complaint by a young woman.

The Ernakulam South Police confirmed that the case was taken up based on the survivor’s statement and that a detailed investigation is now underway.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), two charges have been invoked: assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman and inappropriate physical contact.

The complaint alleges that the incident occurred in 2022 at the woman’s flat in Elamkulam, where the director is accused of trespassing and behaving with sexual intent.

Police officials stated that the case was registered after recording the complainant’s statement.

They emphasised that the investigation is currently at a preliminary stage and that subsequent legal steps will be taken only after a thorough examination of evidence and circumstances.

“Further action will follow detailed verification,” officials said, underscoring that due process will be observed.

The development has drawn significant attention, given the director’s recent professional success.

'Manjummel Boys' emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits in recent years, earning widespread acclaim and strong box office performance.

The film’s success had elevated Chidambaram’s profile within the industry, particularly among younger filmmakers and audiences.

Legal experts note that the sections invoked in the case carry serious implications if substantiated.

However, police sources reiterated that no conclusions have been reached and that the investigation will proceed strictly in accordance with the law.

There has been no public response from the director at the time of reporting.

Industry circles are closely watching the developments, as the case adds to a growing list of allegations that have triggered conversations about accountability and workplace conduct within the entertainment sector.

Authorities maintained that the matter will be handled with sensitivity towards the complainant while ensuring procedural fairness to all parties involved.

--IANS

sg/dpb