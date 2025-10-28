Severe cyclone Montha comes hurtling towards Andhra coast

Amaravati, Oct 28 (IANS) Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclone and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on Tuesday night.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDA) said in the morning that the cyclone moved at a speed of 15 km per hour during the last six hours and is currently centered 190 km from Machilipatnam, 270 km from Kakinada, and 340 km from Visakhapatnam.

ASDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said that at the time of the cyclone’s landfall, strong gales with a speed of 90-110 kmph are likely. Under the impact of the cyclone, very heavy rainfall is likely along the entire Andhra coast from Srikakulam to Nellore. Some areas may receive extremely heavy rainfall.

The APSDMA has advised people to remain indoors. It asked people not to panic and assured them that the state administration is with them.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal districts, which also face the threat of flash floods.

A storm surge of about one metre above the astronomical tide is also expected along the coast, which may inundate low-lying areas.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Nellore, Konaseema, and Kakinada districts are already receiving heavy rain with strong winds. At least 95 places have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.

High tidal waves have damaged the Uppada-Kakinada beach road. Authorities have closed the road for traffic.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for five days. All activities on the coast have been suspended. Authorities have closed the beaches for tourists.

According to officials, the cyclone is likely to impact 1,419 villages in 233 mandals and 44 municipalities. Authorities have already opened 2,194 relief camps in these areas.

The administration is ready to shift people to relief camps where necessary. Special attention has been paid to 3,465 pregnant women/nursing mothers for care.

A total of 558 control rooms have been set up, including one state control room, 19 district control rooms, and 54 revenue division control rooms.

Sixteen satellite phones, 35 DMR sets, and other equipment have been made available in the districts for the communication system.

As a precautionary measure, South Central Railway and East Coast Railway have announced the cancellation of over 100 trains for the next two days.

Eleven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the coastal districts for relief operations, while some more teams are available at the headquarters.

