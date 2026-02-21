Several injured as BJP and Congress workers pelt stones during protest in Indore

Bhopal/Indore, Feb 21 (IANS) Several people, including media and police personnel ,were injured when workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress allegedly indulged into an ugly clash and pelted stones at each other.

Violent clash occurred during a state-wide protest organised by the Yuva Morcha of the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit to express anger against Congress workers' "semi-nude" protest during the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday.

The violence occurred after the BJP workers were staging protest near Congress official (Gandhi Bhavan) in Indore.

The protest was organised in Bhopal and several other parts of Madhya Pradesh, during which, BJP workers burnt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's effigies, including in Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa and Indore.

According to preliminary information from officials, the situation escalated during BJP’s a Yuva Morcha's protest when Congress and BJP workers pelted stones at each other. Water bottles, oil bags, stones, as well as oranges and tomatoes were also thrown, the officials said.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed that the clash broke out in the presence of police personnel. Additional forces and water cannons were deployed to control the violent crowed.

Videos also showed a Sub-Inspector (SI) rank police officer and a media person (cameraman) sustaining injuries in stone pelting, and they have been admitted for treatment.

After the violent clash, BJP and Congress charged each other for stone pelting.

"Congress workers pelted stones during a peaceful demonstration organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Rajwada in protest against the Bharat Mandapam incident," Madhya Pradesh, BJP media in-charge, Ashish Agarwal said.

He claimed that the BJP officials and women workers were injured in this violence.

"Stones and bricks scattered on the road outside the Congress office clearly indicate that the Congress party came prepared to incite violence. The stone pelting was initiated by the Congress party itself, which exposes its chaotic and intolerant mindset,” he alleged.

However, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, who is from Indore, came out with a bunch of allegations against the BJP, stating that, "BJP workers openly pelted stones in front of the Congress office, seriously injuring Indore District President Vipin Wankhede and several Congress colleagues. Many civilians and journalists were also injured."

Indore police said the law and order was brought under control and further action will be initiated following the investigation int othe matter. Meanwhile, the security out side the Congress offices in Bhopal and Indore has been strengthened further.

--IANS

pd/svn