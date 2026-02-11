Several criminals arrested as police conduct raid at Bhopal’s Irani Dera

Bhopal, Feb 11 (IANS) In a major crackdown, the Bhopal Police conducted a massive raid on the Irani Dera in Aman Colony, located in the jurisdiction of Nishatpura police station, during midnight on Tuesday and arrested several persons, who are facing criminal charges in different cases.

Over 400 police personnel conducted the raid around 2 a.m., and the entire operation was kept highly confidential to ensure that none of the accused were alerted.

Panic gripped the area after police cordoned off the area from all sides in the dead of night.

During the operation, police searched every house and interrogated suspects and arrested over 40 persons, including women, for questioning.

According to police, some of the arrested persons are facing serious criminal cases in Madhya Pradesh and some other states.

Sources told IANS that the police have also arrested a wanted criminal, Shahadat, on whom a reward of Rs 138,000 was announced. The police had been searching for him for a long time.

“A raid was conducted at Irani Dera, in Bhopal’s Aman Colony, during midnight, and several accused persons were arrested. They are being interrogated. The operation was led by DCP Mayur Khandelwal with the assistance of 2 ADCP, 9 ACP, 20 TI,” Bhopal Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of the newly appointed Bhopal Police Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar, who has replaced Harinarayanchari Mishra. The statement also mentioned that Bhopal CP Sanjay Kumar will share further details during a press conference later in the day on Wednesday.

The significant development came one month after Bhopal Police arrested Abid Ali alias Raju alias ‘Rahman Dakait’, the alleged mastermind of a multi-state crime syndicate operating from Bhopal’s infamous Irani Dera.

According to police, Raju Irani was operating a network of gangs active in at least 14 states, committing crimes ranging from robbery and fraud to extortion, impersonation, arson, and attempted murder.

Irani is also charged under the stringent MCOCA in Maharashtra. He often disguises himself as a fake CBI officer, a police official in safari suits, or even as a sadhu to exploit religious faith.

