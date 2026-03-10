Seven workers killed in soil collapse at construction site on Rajasthan–Haryana border (Ld)

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) A major tragedy occurred near the Rajasthan–Haryana border when a section of soil collapsed during excavation work at an under-construction residential society in the Kapariyawas area near Bhiwadi. Seven labourers were killed after being buried under the debris, while four workers have been injured.

The incident took place near the Delhi–Jaipur National Highway 48, where deep excavation work was underway at the construction site, reportedly for a basement or foundation.

According to officials, the earthen wall of the pit suddenly gave way, trapping several workers beneath the soil. Labourers present at the site and local residents rushed to help after hearing cries for assistance. Police and rescue teams were immediately informed.

Rescue personnel launched an operation using heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, to clear the debris and search for trapped workers. The injured workers and those pulled out of the debris were rushed to the government hospital in Bhiwadi.

Doctors later confirmed that seven of them had died. Dr. Sagar Arora, a physician at the hospital, said seven victims were declared dead on arrival. One worker sustained critical injuries and was referred to a higher medical facility after initial treatment.

“Currently, four people are undergoing treatment. One of them has requested to be referred to Jaipur for further medical care,” said Bhiwadi District Hospital's Dr Somprakash Yadav.

Some of the deceased have been identified as Parmeshwar (52), resident of Bharatpur, Satish (35), resident of Bharatpur, Bhagirath (50) and Mangal (32), The identities of the remaining victims are still being verified, while relatives have begun arriving at the hospital.

Family members and eyewitnesses have alleged serious negligence at the construction site. According to them, despite the depth of the excavation, proper safety measures such as retaining structures or shuttering to prevent soil collapse were not in place.

Police said the construction site lies close to the Rajasthan–Haryana border, and authorities from both states have been informed.

Officials added that the rescue operation continued for some time as teams searched for any other workers who might have been trapped. The incident has triggered grief among the victims’ families and raised questions about safety standards at construction sites in the region.

