Senior officials to be appointed for 5 corporations of Greater Bengaluru Authority: DKS

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that senior officers with extensive administrative experience will be appointed as commissioners for the five corporations formed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said: “We discussed the appointment of officials for the corporations, and we have decided to appoint those officials who are currently working locally.”

Asked about use of helicopters and aircraft for official government work, he said, “This topic has been before the government for several years. The CM had given me the responsibility of taking a decision on this and calling for tenders. We are trying to study the models from other states and hold discussions with HAL too.”

Asked about allegations of corruption in Bhovi Development Corporation, he said, “I don’t have information on that, I will collect information from the respective minister.”

It can be noted that the GBA allows creation of five civic corporations in the Greater Bengaluru.

The new civic bodies are Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru East City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corportion and Bengaluru Central City Corporation.

While the total extent of the GBA would be the same as that of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), at 712 square km, each of the new city corporations covers an area of ranging between 78 square kilometres and 168 square kilometres.

Shivakumar further accused the BJP of conspiracy in Dharmasthala to divert attention from the party’s internal squabbles.

“Isn’t the BJP happy with the investigation of SIT? 'Dharmasthala Chalo' event is all their conspiracy to divert attention from their infighting. It was the BJP which welcomed the SIT formation and now they are signing a different tune,” he said.

He said: “BJP never demanded justice for Dharmasthala. It is the conspiracy of some BJP workers to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala”

