Senior IAS officer Vivek Bhimanwar takes oath as Maharashtra Public Service Commission Chairman

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Senior civil service officer Vivek Bhimanwar was sworn in as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Wednesday in a ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

Read More

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhimanwar during the brief event.

The appointment follows a notification from the General Administration Department, with the Governor's Secretary Dr. Prashant Narnaware reading out the details before the proceedings began.

Bhimanwar, a 2009-batch IAS officer previously serving as Transport Commissioner, has been appointed for a term of six years or until he reaches the age of 62, whichever comes earlier.

In line with new central government guidelines, the ceremony opened with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem and the Maharashtra State Song.

It concluded similarly with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, adding a patriotic fervor to the occasion.

After taking the oath, Governor Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Bhimanwar by presenting him with bouquets.

The event was attended by former MPSC Chairman Rajnish Seth, Officiating Chairman Dr. Abhay Wagh, other commission members, Chief Minister's Secretary Shrikar Pardeshi, various government officials, and members of Bhimanwar's family.

Bhimanwar's elevation to head the Maharashtra Public Service Commission comes at a crucial time for the state's recruitment processes.

The commission plays a pivotal role in conducting examinations and selecting candidates for Group A and Group B posts across government departments, ensuring merit-based appointments and administrative efficiency.

His extensive experience in key administrative roles, including as private secretary to the Chief Minister in earlier stints, positions him well to guide the commission toward greater transparency and timely conduct of recruitment cycles.

The swearing-in marks a smooth transition from the previous leadership, with officials expressing optimism about strengthened governance and public service delivery under Bhimanwar's stewardship.

--IANS

sktr/svn