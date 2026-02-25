Security tightened across Kashmir as VP Radhakrishnan's visit begins today

Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan is arriving here on Wednesday evening on his maiden two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley.

Officials said the Vice President will land at the Srinagar Airport in the evening and drive to the Lok Bhawan in Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar city, where he will spend the night.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will receive the Vice President on his arrival here.

He will be the chief guest at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir, being held at the Hazratbal campus on Thursday.

The L-G is the Chancellor, while the Chief Minister is the Pro-Chancellor of this university.

Security has been tightened ahead of the Vice President's arrival. The security forces carried out a dry run of the entire route the Vice President is scheduled to use during his stay in Srinagar.

Makeshift check posts have come up at a number of places while checking vehicles, and frisking of occupants entering the city has also started to ensure foolproof security for the VVIP.

The traffic department has issued an elaborate advisory asking people to strictly follow the alternate routes made available to ensure free passage of the VVIP cavalcade during the visit.

According to the advisory, no motorist will be allowed to ply towards Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and adjacent areas via Badyari Chowk and Gupkar on Thursday. Similarly, traffic movement from Ram Munshibagh towards Hotel Grand Palace will remain suspended, and vehicles will be diverted towards Dalgate, Sangermal and Ikhwan Chowk for onward movement.

Authorities said that no traffic will be allowed on the Dalgate, Khayam, Khanyar, Rainawari, Saidkadal and Hazratbal road stretch during the restriction period. Motorists intending to travel from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat, Ganderbal, and adjoining areas towards Lal Chowk have been advised to take the Burzahama route via Chandpora, Tailbal, Zakoora, Malbagh, Illahibagh and 90 Feet Road and vice versa.

Those travelling from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and nearby areas towards Harwan, Shalimar and Nishat have been directed to use the Sangermal, Ikhwan Chowk, Nowhatta, 90 Feet and Malbagh road route to reach their destinations.

Motorists heading towards Srinagar Airport from Harwan, Shalimar and Nishat will be permitted to move through Burzahama, Chandpora, Tailbal, Zakoora, Malbagh, Illahibagh and 90 Feet Road. Vehicles travelling from Panthachowk and Pandrethan towards R M Bagh will be allowed via Peaks Motors Nowgam and the Bypass. Officials said that medical emergency cases will be facilitated after due verification.

Citizens requiring assistance may contact the Traffic Police Control Room at 103.

Meanwhile, V.K. Virdi, IGP (Kashmir), took a detailed security review meeting of the VVIP visit.

This is C.P. Radhakrishnan’s maiden visit to the union territory as the Vice President of the country.

