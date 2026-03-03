Security intensified in MP cities ahead of Holi

Bhopal/Indore, March 3 (IANS) With the Holi being celebrated on Wednesday across Madhya Pradesh, the security has been intensified especially in major cities -- Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and others, officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

Even though Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, a significantly strengthened security system was visible in the state capital Bhopal from Tuesday morning.

The state government has declared a holiday from Tuesday.

Following directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, authorities are focusing on maintaining law and order, particularly in sensitive and over-sensitive areas.

Chief Minister Yadav had chaired a meeting with senior police officials on March 1.

The Madhya Pradesh Police has issued an advisory regarding Holi, cautioning the citizens to be vigilant against cyber fraud during the festival, and also appealed not to share any objectionable posts on social media.

"Sharing any objectionable or edited content, photos, videos, or misleading posts related to Holi, or circulating or forwarding them through any social media platform, is a crime. The police have clarified that criminal cases will be filed against those who commit such acts and punitive action will be taken," the advisory issued by Madhya Pradesh Police said.

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that extensive checking has been initiated across the city to ensure that people celebrate Holi maintaining the law and order.

He added that Indore police have taken action against 543 miscreants, anti-social elements, including two knife attackers who were arrested in the last 24 hours and have booked 280 drunk drivers under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Drone patrolling and police flag marches have been started for two days since Tuesday.

Holi, popularly known as the 'festival of colours', is one of India's most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals.

It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and a fresh beginning.

The festival is marked by people smearing colours on each other, enjoying music, sharing festive delicacies, and spending time with family and friends.

The origins of Holi trace back to the ancient Indian mythology.

One of the most well-known legends associated with the festival is the story of Prahlad and his aunt Holika.

According to the legend, the demon king Hiranyakashyap opposed his son Prahlad's unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Enraged by his son's faith, Hiranyakashyap conspired to kill Prahlad.

--IANS

pd/khz