Security forces thwart major Maoist plot in Chhattisgarh, recover large cache of explosives

Raipur, Oct 14 (IANS) In a move against insurgent activities, a joint security operation has led to the recovery of a massive cache of explosive materials and weapon-making components hidden by Maoist rebels in the Karregutta Hills (KGH) region, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation, conducted on October 13 and spearheaded by a coordinated team from CoBRA and CRPF battalions, was launched from the Tadpala base camp and commenced early in the day. In the afternoon, the search team uncovered a concealed stockpile believed to be part of a larger Maoist strategy aimed at targeting security personnel and destabilising the region.

Among the recovered items were 51 live BGLs (Bore Grenade Launchers), 100 bundles of high-tension aluminium wire, 50 steel pipes, 20 iron sheets, and 40 iron plates -- all materials commonly used in the construction of BGLs.

Additionally, a substantial quantity of electrical wiring was found, further indicating the scale and sophistication of the planned attacks. The operation also led to the discovery of five pressure Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), strategically planted by Maoists with the intent to ambush and inflict casualties on the security forces.

Due to the swift response and technical expertise of the Bomb Disposal (BD) team accompanying the search unit, all five IEDs were safely neutralised without incident.

Officials involved in the operation have confirmed that the recovered materials point to a meticulously planned offensive by Maoist insurgents.

The sheer volume and variety of the items suggest preparations for a large-scale assault, potentially targeting multiple security installations or patrol units in the area. The timely intervention by the joint task force has undoubtedly averted a major crisis.

Security forces have since intensified patrolling and surveillance operations in and around the KGH Foothills to ensure the area remains secure and to prevent any resurgence of Maoist activity.

The success of this operation underscores the importance of coordinated intelligence and rapid response in counterinsurgency efforts. Authorities remain vigilant, and further search missions are expected to continue in the coming days to root out any remaining threats.

--IANS

sktr/dpb