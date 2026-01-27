Security forces recover, neutralise Maoist-planted IEDs in Bastar

Raipur/Dantewada, Jan 27 (IANS) In a major success for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's South Bastar region, security forces recovered and neutralised two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists in the forest hills near Gufa village under Barsur Police Station limits in Dantewada district.

The joint operation took place on January 27, following precise intelligence inputs. Acting on specific information received on January 22 from the Central Reserve Police Force, a coordinated search and de-mining mission was launched early in the morning. The operation began on Tuesday morning and involved personnel from CRPF, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and officers from Barsur Police Station.

During the detailed search in the dense forest terrain around Gufa village, the teams located a hidden Maoist explosive dump. The recovered items included one directional pipe bomb fitted with a detonator, weighing around 5 kilograms, and one pressure cooker improvised explosive device weighing approximately 5 kilograms, attached to 15 meters of wire.

Both devices were immediately taken to a safe location and destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad in accordance with standard operating procedures, eliminating any risk they posed to security personnel and local civilians.

Anil Kumar Singh, Commandant of the 195 Battalion, with the Young Platoon and Bomb Disposal team led by Assistant Commandant Himansu, conducted the operation. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and Additional Superintendent of Police R.K. Barman have been overseeing intensified anti-Naxal patrolling and area domination efforts across Dantewada district.

The latest recovery highlights the effectiveness of continuous ground operations backed by reliable intelligence sharing among agencies.

Officials described the operation as a significant blow to Maoist activities in the region, preventing potential ambushes or attacks on patrolling parties and villagers.

The swift neutralisation of the explosives underscores the high level of coordination between the Central Reserve Police Force, local police, and intelligence units.

Such recoveries are seen as crucial in weakening the logistical network of Naxal groups operating in the Bastar division.

--IANS

sktr/uk