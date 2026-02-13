Security forces recover explosives, weapons in Narayanpur, Maoist plot foiled

Raipur, Feb 13 (IANS) Security forces have recovered a cache of explosives and weapons from a forested mountainous area in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police officials said on Friday.

Read More

The operation, conducted in the Ongar region on Thursday, was a joint effort by the 29th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Narayanpur Police, officials added.

The search was led by Deputy Commandant Vikas Pachar, who acted on credible intelligence inputs about hidden Maoist materials. Despite the challenging terrain, characterized by dense forests and rugged hills, the joint team carried out an intensive area domination and combing exercise.

Their vigilance and coordinated strategy paid off as they unearthed items concealed by Maoist cadres, intended for assembling improvised explosive devices to target security personnel and disrupt operations.

Among the recovered materials were 175 meters of industrial Prima cord, roughly equivalent to 3.5 rolls, 10 meters of safety fuse, 10 rolls of electric wire, one IED mechanism, one country-made pistol, two steel containers, and one five-foot-long heavy boring pipe.

Preliminary assessments indicate these components were stockpiled specifically to manufacture IEDs and carry out ambushes against forces engaged in anti-Naxal duties.

With the swift and skillful intervention, the security forces successfully foiled what appears to have been a planned Maoist plot to endanger lives and hinder developmental activities in the region. All seized items have been safely secured for deactivation and further forensic examination, with necessary legal proceedings underway to trace their origin and network.

Officials said that such recoveries underscore the persistent threat from remnants of Maoist groups in Bastar division areas like Narayanpur, even as broader efforts to eliminate Naxalism gain momentum.

The 29th Battalion of the ITBP and the Narayanpur Police reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace, ensuring security, and promoting development in the affected villages. Authorities appealed to local residents to report any suspicious movements or activities immediately, highlighting the role of community cooperation in sustaining these gains.

Regular search operations of this nature are set to continue, aiming to dismantle remaining hideouts and supply lines, ultimately paving the way for a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh.

--IANS

sktr/skp