Security forces foil Maoist plot, neutralise two powerful IEDs in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur/Bijapur, Feb 19 (IANS) In a swift and coordinated operation, security forces recovered and safely neutralised two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists on the Ilmidi–Mujalkanker road in the insurgency-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Thursday.

The joint team, comprising personnel from Ilmidi Police Station, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) from Bijapur, successfully thwarted what officials described as an attempt by Maoists to target security convoys or civilian movement along the route.

On the morning of February 19, 2026, the combined unit launched an area domination and demining patrol along the strategically important Ilmidi–Mujalkanker stretch as part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the region. During the systematic search and clearance process, the Bomb Disposal Squad detected two IEDs, each weighing approximately 10 kilograms, placed in series in the middle of the road.

Officials said the explosives were positioned in a manner intended to trigger sequential blasts and cause maximum damage to passing vehicles, including those carrying security personnel or civilians.

Adhering strictly to established safety protocols, the Bomb Disposal Squad promptly neutralised and destroyed both explosives at the site, eliminating any immediate threat to life, property, or movement along the road. No injuries or damage were reported during the operation.

Security officials attributed the successful recovery and neutralisation to heightened vigilance, coordinated operational planning, and timely intelligence inputs, along with the prompt and professional response of the joint team involved in the mission.

Such recoveries highlight the continued efforts of security forces to counter Maoist activities, restrict their operational mobility, and safeguard key roadways and vulnerable rural areas in south Chhattisgarh.

Area domination patrols, road opening operations, and demining exercises are ongoing across the region as part of sustained counter-insurgency measures to ensure safe passage for residents, civilian vehicles, and security personnel.

Authorities emphasised that these proactive operations are aimed at disrupting Maoist logistical networks, preventing potential attacks, and restoring normalcy in the Bastar division, which has remained affected by Left-wing extremism.

Officials also acknowledged the continuing threat posed by improvised explosive devices in remote and forested areas, even as intensified security operations, surrenders by Maoist cadres, and sustained enforcement action have weakened extremist networks in recent months.

Security agencies reiterated their commitment to maintaining operational pressure on Maoist groups and urged local residents to cooperate with authorities by sharing credible information that could help prevent future attacks and ensure public safety.

