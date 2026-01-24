Security forces foil Maoist plot in Chhattisgarh; 16 IEDs concealed in beer bottles, 100 kg explosives recovered

Raipur/Bijapur, Jan 24 (IANS) In a major success for security forces combating left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a joint operation on Saturday led to the recovery of a significant cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and Maoist supplies hidden in dense forest areas.

The action took place in the rugged terrain between Bandepara and Neelamadgu villages, falling under the jurisdiction of the Madded police station.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, teams comprising personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Bijapur, officers from the Madded police station, and members of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 22nd Battalion launched an intensive search operation in the forested stretch.

During the combing exercise, the joint teams discovered 16 pressure IEDs cleverly concealed along the Bandepara–Neelamadgu trail and in the surrounding woodland.

The devices, planted inside beer bottles by Maoist cadres, posed a grave threat to patrolling security personnel as well as local civilians. The Bomb Disposal Squad promptly neutralised all 16 IEDs at the site itself, strictly following standard safety protocols and preventing any potential detonation, officials said.

The operation yielded further results when the joint team unearthed a large Maoist dump buried in steel containers and plastic buckets at multiple underground locations across the same forest belt.

The haul included a substantial quantity of explosive materials and logistical items intended to sustain insurgent activities in the region.

Security personnel recovered 784 gelatin sticks weighing approximately 100 kg, three bundles of cordex wire, about 350 metres of black uniform cloth, one kg of gunpowder, along with assorted communication equipment, including four walkie-talkie chargers, four batteries and two mobile phone chargers.

In addition, the search operation led to the recovery of Maoist literature, spare uniforms, backpacks and everyday supplies such as oil, soap and storage containers, police officials said.

The recovery underscores the sustained efforts of security forces to disrupt Maoist networks in the Bastar region through continuous, intelligence-driven operations.

By neutralising these deadly IEDs and depriving the insurgents of critical supplies, the operation has dealt a significant blow to their operational capabilities in Bijapur district.

Officials said monitoring of Maoist movement in the area remains intense, and similar proactive operations will continue to restore peace and ensure the safety of local communities from the continuing threat of Naxal violence.

--IANS

sktr/pgh