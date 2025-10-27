Security forces demolish Maoists’ memorial in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 27 (IANS) In a decisive blow to Maoist influence, security forces demolished a 20-foot-tall memorial erected by Maoists in the dense forests of Pillur village, under Farsegarh police station in Bijapur district.

The structure, built to honour fallen Maoist comrades, stood as a potent symbol of their dominance in the region.

The operation, executed on Monday, involved a coordinated effort by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the 214th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the 206th Battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), officials said.

Conducted under the Chhattisgarh government’s “Niyad Nella Naar” initiative, the mission aimed to bolster security and foster development in Maoist strongholds. In a simultaneous move, authorities established two new security and public utility camps in Pillur and Kandlaparthi-2 villages.

These camps are designed to enhance law enforcement presence and provide essential services to local communities, bridging the gap between residents and governance.

Police officials described the demolition as a critical step in the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign within the National Park area.

“This action strikes at the psychological core of Naxalite propaganda,” a senior officer stated.

“By removing their symbols of power, we aim to weaken their morale while strengthening the trust of villagers in state forces.”

The memorial’s destruction is expected to disrupt Maoist recruitment and operations, which have long exploited remote terrains to maintain control.

The “Niyad Nella Naar” scheme, meaning “New Dawn, New Narrative,” emphasises not only counter-insurgency but also infrastructure development, healthcare, and education to win local support.

Local villagers, long caught between Maoist threats and state absence, expressed cautious optimism. The operation marks a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh’s fight against Left-wing extremism, with security forces intensifying efforts to reclaim Maoist-dominated zones.

Authorities vow to sustain momentum, ensuring development follows security.

On Sunday, as many as 21 Maoists surrendered before security forces in Kanker with arms and ammunition. The state and central government had already made a call for all Maoists to surrender or face the wrath of security forces.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made an oft-repeated plea to Maoists to lay down arms and join the mainstream of society, and participate in development activities. He has asserted that forces will wipe out Naxalism by March 2026.

