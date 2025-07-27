Security forces demolish Maoist memorials as banned outfit seeks sympathy by observing 'Martyr Week'

Raipur, July 27 (IANS) In a decisive preemptive strike ahead of the 'Naxalite Martyr Week', security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district dismantled three Maoist memorials in a joint operation aimed at countering insurgent propaganda and morale-building efforts, police officials said.

Acting under the coordinated command of senior officers from the Bastar and Dantewada police ranges as well as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the operation was launched in the early hours of July 26 as part of a broader area domination and search initiative.

The tactical sweep through the villages of Malewahi, Puspal, and Kahchenar led to the identification and destruction of three memorial structures constructed to mark the memory of slain Maoist cadres - CCM Anand alias Sudarshan Kartam, Deputy Commander Ramsu Korram, Jaiman, and Sanita.

Two of the memorials were made of wood and one of cement and stone. Security personnel, equipped with axes and crowbars, razed these installations, which are often used by CPI (Maoist) to consolidate local influence and commemorate their casualties during their annual Martyr's Week observance from July 28 to August 3, the official said.

The operation was led by Commandant Rajiv Kumar of CRPF’s 195th Battalion and Inspector Naresh Salam, with direction from senior IPS officers including IG Sundarraj P., DIG Kamalochan Kashyap, DIG Rakesh Chaudhary, SP Gaurav Rai, ASP Udit Pushkar, and ASP Ramkumar Barman. Their coordinated effort forms part of a larger Naxal eradication drive focused on disrupting Maoist visibility and psychological influence across Dantewada’s sensitive zones.

Security forces also established contact with villagers in Kahchenar, where residents affirmed their support for law enforcement and appealed for accelerated development. The interaction underscored a critical strategic pivot; alongside tactical operations, the state's emphasis on civilian trust and development is gaining traction.

Having returned safely to their base, the forces remain on high alert as the banned Maoist outfit prepares for its annual commemorative activities.

Through heightened patrolling, structural demolitions, and robust intelligence-gathering, authorities aim to neutralise subversive efforts and reaffirm administrative presence in remote and vulnerable territories.

--IANS

sktr/svn