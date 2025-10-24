Securing dignity of nation in merciless terrains, unforgiving climates: Amit Shah, J&K L-G greet ITBP on raising day

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday greeted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the 64th foundation day of the force.

The Union Home Minister, in his message, posted on X, extended greetings to the ITBP.

“Greetings to ITBP personnel on their Raising Day. Securing the dignity of the nation in merciless terrains and unforgiving climates, the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to nation. Salutations to martyrs who gave lives for the country.”

Acknowledging the service being rendered by the force to the nation, the J&K L-G said the ITBP's unwavering commitment ensures the nation's security.

“Greetings to all @ITBP_official personnel & their families on Raising Day. Your unwavering courage, dedication & selfless service in safeguarding our borders & ensuring nation’s security is truly commendable. Tribute to martyrs who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 war between India and China. It was founded on October 24, 1962.

The force guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The force was raised in the first week of the 1962 war with a strength of four battalions for collecting intelligence, fighting conventional and guerrilla warfare and improving Indian communication systems along the Chinese border.

It was raised under the CRPF Act. They took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars between India and Pakistan.

In 1978, the force was reorganised with nine service battalions, four specialist battalions and two training centres.

The raising officer of the ITBP was Lt Col. Nasib Singh of the Indian Army, who was also the raising officer of the 4th Battalion, 9 Gurkha Regiment, Indian Army.

It provided security services for the 1982 Asian Games as well as the 7th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and the 1983 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

