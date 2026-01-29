Second ED chargesheet filed against Noida builder in Rs 126 crore fraud

Ghaziabad, Jan 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Special Court in Ghaziabad against a builder accused of diverting Rs 126 crore collected from home buyers for a project in Sector-119 in Noida, an official said on Thursday.

Read More

The ED's Lucknow Zonal office filed the supplementary charge sheet under Section 44 and 45 read with Section 3, 4 and 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Unnati Fortune Holdings Limited (UFHL) and its Promoters/Directors, the official said in a statement.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by UP Police under various Sections of IPC, 1860.

"The builder faced action for diversion of funds collected for its "Unnati The Aranya" project in Noida's Sector-119, which caused non-completion of the project and huge loss to the homebuyers and financial institutions," the central agency said.

The ED investigation revealed that there has been diversion to the tune of Rs 126 crore by Anil Mithas being the main promoter and key person of UFHL.

The money laundering was carried out by diverting the money by way of equity investment, preference shares, debentures/bonds, loans and advances and security deposits to related party during the offence period -- 2011 to 2019 -- out of the funds collected from homebuyers/investors in several bank accounts of UFHL.

The ED said in a statement that these diversion/siphoning of the funds of UFHL have been prejudicial to the project causing non-completion of the projects and misappropriation of the funds of homebuyers/investors causing huge loss to the financial institutions and homebuyers and wrongful gain to directors and promoters of UFHL.

Anil Mithas, main promoter of the company, was arrested by the ED on April 16, 2025, and is currently in judicial custody.

The ED said searches were conducted at various related premises on April 17, 2025, resulting in seizure of incriminating documents and digital evidences.

"Till date, movable and immovable assets worth Rs 126 crore belonging to UFHL and its promoters/associate entities have been attached by the ED," the statement said.

Earlier, the ED filed a charge sheet before the Anti-Corruption CBI Special Court Judge in Ghaziabad on June 13, 2025, against UFHL and Anil Mithas under the provision of PMLA, 2002.

The court took cognisance of that charge sheet on August 18, 2025.

--IANS

rch/khz