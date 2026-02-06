Search and rescue operation underway as tiger prowls near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 6 (IANS) The forest department's operations continued on Friday to catch a tiger that has been wandering near human settlements close to Rajahmundry town in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh for almost a week.

The forest officials, with the help of an expert team from Pune, began the rescue operation on Thursday night in Kesavaram Hills in Mandapeta mandal. However, the tiger remained elusive. Thermal drones deployed by the authorities failed to trace the tiger. Officials believe that the big cat may have taken shelter in a quarry, hills or bushes in the area.

The forest officials resumed the operation on Friday morning. They have appealed to people in Kesavaram, G. Yerrampalem and Dawarapudi villages to remain alert. Similarly, people in old Tungapadu, new Tungapadu and Punyakshetram villages have also been advised to be cautious.

The tiger is said to have moved towards Mandapeta, which borders Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts.

Authorities in Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru and Polavaram districts are also on high alert as the tiger may move in any direction.

The big cat killed eight cattle during the last six days in areas surrounding Rajahmundry town, triggering panic among people and prompting the forest department to launch a massive operation.

Specialised teams of forest officials were conducting extensive searches around villages where the tiger attacked the cattle.

A team of five experts from Pune has arrived in Rajahmundry and joined the rescue operation. They are using advanced technology to locate the big cat.

Authorities have installed 25 trap cameras along potential tiger routes, cattle attack zones, and water sources to track the tiger’s movements.

The expert committee, constituted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), has already made a decision to tranquilise the tiger to prevent further incidents.

Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTICOS), which undertook tiger rescue operations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the past, has also been roped in for the exercise.

The tiger is believed to be native to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra, and it entered the region after crossing Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

