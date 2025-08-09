Schoolgirls tie 'rakhi' to Army Chief; military reaffirms its pledge to protect country

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Schoolgirls on Saturday tied 'rakhi' to General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Army chief’s arm, representing the "sword arm" of the nation, was adorned with the sacred threads, symbolising the Army’s role in defending the nation’s borders.

The Army chief’s arm, which had delivered a decisive response during 'Operation Sindoor', now held the hopes and blessings of a grateful nation.

In a heartwarming and symbolic Raksha Bandhan ceremony, children from ASHA Schools and from various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), tied 'rakhi' to General Dwivedi.

This gesture of affection was not only a celebration of the sacred festival but also a reaffirmation of the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to protect the citizens of the nation, especially its young and vulnerable.

The 'rakhi', tied by children from ASHA Schools, symbolised trust and the bond of protection.

What made this Raksha Bandhan even more special was that 'rakhis' were sent from all over India, from the farthest corners of the country.

According to Army officials, these 'rakhis' were carefully dispatched to soldiers deployed in some of the most challenging terrains — from the high, treacherous peaks of the mountains to the dense jungles, the vast expanses of the Thar Desert, and the salt flats of the Rann of Kutch.

These 'rakhi' threads, tied with love and trust, symbolised the bond between the soldiers and the citizens they protect, no matter where they serve.

The 'rakhis' received from the nation’s sisters serve as a reminder that the soldiers standing guard on the borders are not just protectors of the land, but are also family, pledged to safeguard every citizen’s safety and peace.

The ceremony was an emotional reminder of the strong bond shared by the Indian Army and the people, affirming that no matter the distance or the challenge, the Indian Army remains resolute in its duty to protect the nation.

On this Raksha Bandhan, the Indian Army reaffirms its pledge to serve and protect the country, honouring the sacred bond of 'rakhi', and ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, from the mountains to the deserts, and from the jungles to the salt flats, official added.

--IANS

gcb/rad