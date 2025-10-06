SCBA to take action against advocate who attempted to attack CJI Gavai

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday expressed “profound shock, outrage, and unequivocal condemnation” over the incident in which an advocate attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court, adding that it is contemplating appropriate disciplinary action against the said temporary member.

Reportedly, the man dressed in a lawyer's robe approached the dais of the CJI Gavai-led Bench and allegedly attempted to remove his shoe, but security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom.

While being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting slogans referring to Sanatan Dharma. The incident reportedly came in response to CJI Gavai’s remarks in the Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Restoration matter.

Later, CJI Gavai had emphasised respect for all religions and issued clarifications amid distortions on social media.

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner. I respect all religions," had clarified CJI Gavai on September 18.

In its resolution, the advocate’s conduct was described by the SCBA as a direct assault on judicial independence, undermining public confidence in the justice delivery system.

“This conduct strikes at the very foundation of mutual respect that underpins the relationship between the Bench and the Bar. It violates constitutional values of decorum and discipline and undermines public confidence in the justice delivery system,” the SCBA said.

The resolution commended the calm composure and exemplary restraint displayed by CJI Gavai, who continued to discharge his duties “with dignity and poise” despite the grave provocation. Noting that the advocate involved is a temporary member of the SCBA, the bar stated that it is contemplating disciplinary action against him.

“The SCBA further notes that the Advocate involved in this incident is a temporary member of the Association. The SCBA is contemplating appropriate disciplinary action against the said member,” it said.

Meanwhile, CJI Gavai reportedly decided that no action would be taken against the advocate and conveyed that the matter should be ignored.

“Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he had said in open court.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) urged the apex court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and initiate appropriate contempt proceedings.

--IANS

pds/pgh