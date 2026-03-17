SCB Hospital fire toll touches 12; Oppn demands resignation of Odisha Health Minister

Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic fire incident at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha on Monday, that claimed 12 lives, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Indian National Congress on Tuesday launched a massive protest in the Odisha Assembly, demanding the immediate resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on moral grounds.

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As proceedings of the Question Hour began on Tuesday, the Opposition party members along with posters, rushed to the podium of the Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, raising anti-government slogans and demanding the resignation of the health minister.

The House was first adjourned until 12 noon and subsequently until 4 p.m. as the ruckus continued.

Speaking in the House during the zero-hour proceedings, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said, “Yesterday, I visited SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. What I witnessed was not just a scene of a tragic accident, but a stark reminder of the crumbling safety standards in our state's premier healthcare institution.”

Expressing his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, Patnaik further added that the patients who came to the hospital with the hope of recovery met a horrific end due to administrative negligence.

Demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mahaling on moral grounds, the former Chief Minister noted, “The Health Department cannot hide behind enquiries while families mourn. A judicial enquiry is welcome, but it does not absolve the political leadership of its responsibility. Therefore, I demand the immediate resignation of the Health Minister, Dr. Mukesh Mahaling. He must take moral responsibility for this catastrophic lapse in safety oversight.”

He also raised objections to the announcement of Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia for families of deceased patients describing the amount as inadequate. He demanded Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the families of each deceased victim.

Meanwhile, while responding to an Adjournment Motion on the issue, Health Minister Mahaling on Tuesday revealed in the House that the death toll in the SCB fire tragedy has risen to 12.

The minister allegedly stated that immediately after the tragic incident, the staff at the Trauma Care Centre working on a war-footing transferred 23 patients from the first-floor ICU and nearby wards. All of them were moved to other ICU wards. Among the patients in the Trauma Care Centre, seven patients in critical condition died immediately.

Additionally, five other critically-ill patients, who had been transferred to other wards and ICUs for treatment, also succumbed later. He informed that 11 medical staff involved in rescuing the patients were injured due to the intense blaze. The injured staff are undergoing treatment, and their lives are reported to be out of danger.

He stated that at SCB Medical College, there are 85 different rooms. The necessary safety requirements in each of these rooms have been identified. The Public Works Department has taken responsibility for implementing all these measures. In the room where the fire incident occurred, a ramp, fire extinguisher, and hydrant were present. All these safety measures have been implemented over the past six months during the current government.

--IANS

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