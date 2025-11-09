SC to hear suo moto case on Rajasthan's Phalodi road accident tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday (November 10) the suo motu case concerning the tragic Phalodi road accident in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, in which at least 18 pilgrims, including four children and 10 women, lost their lives after a tempo traveller collided with a stationary trailer truck near Matoda village last week.

As per the causelist uploaded on the apex court’s website, a Bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi will take up the matter titled "In Re: Phalodi Accident".

The accident occurred when a group of pilgrims from Jodhpur’s Sursagar area was returning from Kolayat in Bikaner.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the tempo traveller was completely crushed, leaving rescue teams struggling for hours to extricate the trapped passengers.

According to the police, at least 18 deaths have been confirmed so far, with several others sustaining grievous injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the incident as “deeply saddening”, announcing an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure prompt medical assistance to the injured. The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, while those who lost three or more members will receive Rs 25 lakh.

The seriously injured will receive Rs 2 lakh, and those with minor injuries Rs 1 lakh, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Bharatmala Expressway. Locals allege inadequate lighting, lack of signage, and illegal parking of heavy vehicles make night travel perilous. Residents claim truck drivers often park along the expressway to rest, leading to frequent fatal crashes.

--IANS

pds/vd