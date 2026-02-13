SC seeks CBI status report on Manipur sexual violence cases

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday sought a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the progress of the investigation into sexual violence cases arising out of the sectarian strife in Manipur and indicated that the task of day-to-day monitoring of the trials may be entrusted to the jurisdictional High Courts.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the Chief Justices of the Manipur High Court and the Gauhati High Court could coordinate to develop an effective mechanism to oversee the conduct of trials and related proceedings.

“In view of the fact that a new Hon’ble Chief Justice has taken oath in Manipur, and an effective mechanism can be established at the state or regional level in coordination with the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, let senior counsel and counsel for parties obtain instructions as to why the day-to-day monitoring of all pending matters be not entrusted to the jurisdiction of the High Court,” the CJI-led Bench observed.

Following the violent clashes in Manipur in 2023, the Supreme Court had transferred 11 sexual violence cases to the CBI for investigation. The trials are currently being conducted in Assam, with victims and witnesses allowed to depose via video conferencing from Manipur.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for some of the victims, submitted that an application had been filed seeking a comprehensive status report from the CBI. She informed the apex court that in one case, the victim had passed away in January 2026 and that her family was not informed that a chargesheet had been filed.

“The CBI never informed her, my Lords, that a chargesheet was filed. That hope, that she may get justice, kept her alive,” Grover submitted, adding that in certain proceedings, “the two accused are not appearing, the CBI is not present. The casualness with which it is happening is shocking.”

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, the Centre’s second-highest law officer, responded that “nobody can oppose what Ms Grover is saying. The victim’s rights cannot be affected,” and added that the CBI should answer the concerns raised, whether before the Supreme Court or the High Court.

He also submitted that the situation in Manipur was now “calm and peaceful”, and that the local environment could be better appreciated by the High Courts.

At this, the CJI Kant-led Bench observed that for “strengthening the rule of law, and the purpose of justice”, the Chief Justices of the Manipur and Gauhati High Courts could coordinate to ensure how statements are to be recorded and how a “free and fearless environment” can be provided to victims and witnesses.

“Let the CBI file its status report on the next date of hearing. Other matters may be simply adjourned,” the apex court directed. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the Manipur Tribal Forum, sought copies of 27 reports submitted to the apex court by earlier committees appointed to address criminal justice and rehabilitation issues.

“Two committees were appointed. One for criminal justice and one for rehabilitation. Twenty-seven reports have been filed in this court, and we don’t have a single copy on hand. Rehabilitation is at a standstill. Prosecution is very low,” he submitted.

However, the CJI Kant-led Bench said that certain reports may contain sensitive material.

“If a report is given in this court and there is sensitivity in it, before it reaches you, it will go somewhere else. Let us go through it, and then we will see,” it remarked.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 26. The apex court had earlier constituted a committee headed by former Chief Justice Gita Mittal to oversee humanitarian concerns, including issues relating to women and children, and to monitor conditions in relief camps as well as compensation and rehabilitation measures.

While it did not constitute any SIT (special investigation team) in the matter, the Supreme Court had appointed former IPS officer Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the investigation.

