SC rejects petition challenging Asaram’s interim bail, survivor faces legal setback

Jaipur, Dec 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court has refused to cancel the six-month interim bail granted to rape convict Asaram by the Rajasthan High Court, rejecting a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the survivor in the 2013 Jodhpur POCSO case.

A bench comprising Justices Pamidighantam Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurkar dismissed the plea, effectively allowing the High Court’s order to remain in force.

The petition, filed on November 21, listed the State of Rajasthan and Asaram alias Ashumal as respondents and was categorised under ‘Crimes against Children and POCSO Act 2012’.

The matter was heard on Monday, after which the court declined to interfere with the bail order.

The SLP challenged the Rajasthan High Court’s October 29 decision granting Asaram six months’ interim bail on medical grounds.

Advocate Aljo K. Joseph, representing the survivor, also sought permission to file the SLP without a certified copy of the High Court order.

Before the hearing, Asaram’s legal team had filed a caveat on November 3 to ensure no ex parte order was passed. The case was listed on December 8 under the bail matters category, where both sides presented arguments.

In its order, the Supreme Court noted “delay condoned”, meaning the petition was not rejected on procedural grounds despite late filing. However, the remark “matter dismissed” confirms the court declined to accept the prayer to cancel bail after examining the case on the merits.

Additionally, the order specifies that all pending interim applications linked to the matter stand disposed of, reaffirming the continuation of the High Court’s bail order until it hears the main appeal.

The case dates back to August 2013, when a minor girl from Uttar Pradesh accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her at his Manai Ashram in Jodhpur.

A zero FIR was initially registered in Delhi before the investigation was transferred to Rajasthan.

Asaram was arrested in Indore on September 1, 2013, and has remained in jail since.

Following trial proceedings, on April 25, 2018, the Jodhpur Special POCSO Court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

His appeal against the conviction is currently pending before the Rajasthan High Court.

