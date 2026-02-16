SC refuses to entertain PIL against police action on Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s disciples

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging police excesses against disciples of Swami Avimukteshwaranand during the Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

Observing that issues relating to law and order fall within the domain of the state government, a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi said that the petitioner was at liberty to approach the competent authorities with a representation and seek appropriate action in accordance with law.

The PIL, filed under Article 32 by advocate Ujjawal Gaur appearing in person, had raised allegations of “arbitrary, violent and unconstitutional State action” during the Magh Mela at Prayagraj, particularly on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The petition claimed that minor religious students accompanying Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth (Jyotirmath), were “forcibly dragged, assaulted and brutally beaten” by police personnel when they attempted to take the customary holy dip at the Sangam on January 18.

Referring to videos and images of the incident, the plea alleged that minors were “pulled by their shikhas” and subjected to physical force, contending that such acts amounted to “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” violative of Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

The petition further questioned notices issued by the Prayagraj Mela administration alleging misuse of the religious title Shankaracharya and warning of possible cancellation of land allotment and facilities.

Seeking the apex court’s intervention, the petitioner had urged the framing of uniform Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing engagement of state authorities with religious leaders during large congregations such as the Magh Mela, and protection of the dignity and rights of ascetics and minor students.

The Magh Mela, which commenced on January 3 and continued till Mahashivratri on February 15, was being organised under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The controversy erupted during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya bathing festival at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, when Swami Avimukteshwaranand attempted to proceed to the Sangam in a traditional palanquin procession.

The Prayagraj administration stopped the procession, citing safety concerns and enforcement of a “no-vehicle zone” policy in view of heavy footfall.

The resulting scuffle between the Swami’s disciples and police personnel led to allegations of manhandling.

In protest, Swami Avimukteshwaranand staged a dharna and reportedly refused food and water, demanding an apology from the administration. The standoff escalated further after the Magh Mela Authority issued a formal notice questioning his entitlement to use the title 'Shankaracharya'.

