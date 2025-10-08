SC permits Jharkhand govt to notify Saranda forest as sanctuary

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) In a major relief to the Jharkhand government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the notification of 31,468 hectares of the ecologically rich Saranda forest area in the state as a wildlife sanctuary.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran clarified that SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited) and other valid mining operations will be exempted from the impact of the sanctuary notification.

Ordinarily, mining activities are restricted not only within the sanctuary but also up to 1 kilometre beyond its boundaries.

Asking the state government to file a compliance affidavit within a week, the CJI Gavai-led Bench exempted the Jharkhand Chief Secretary from personal appearance.

In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had summoned the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, warning the top state government official of possible contempt proceedings for non-compliance over its previous directive regarding the sanctuary notification.

"We are of the considered view that the State Government of Jharkhand is in clear Contempt of the order passed by this Court on 29.04.2025. We, therefore, direct the Chief Secretary of the State of Jharkhand to remain present in this Court on 08.10.2025 at 10.30 am and show cause as to why an action should not be taken against him for committing Contempt of the order of this Court dated 29.04.2025," it said.

The CJI Gavai-led bench came down heavily on the Jharkhand government for its shifting stance and delay in implementing the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July 2022, which asked it to declare the Saranda forest region as a sanctuary.

"It is thus clear to us that the conduct of the state, to say the least, has been totally unfair,” the apex court had said, referring to the state government’s contradictory affidavits and delays despite repeated assurances.

Saranda/Sasangda forest is one of India’s most pristine sal forests, home to rich biodiversity and tribal communities. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has identified certain prospecting areas for future mining in the Saranda forest.

