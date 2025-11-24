SC defers hearing till Dec 8 on plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to December 8 the hearing on a plea filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of jailed Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria was hearing Angmo’s habeas corpus petition, which termed Wangchuk’s incarceration “illegal” and an “arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights.”

When the matter was taken up, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought additional time to respond to the rejoinder recently filed by the petitioner side. Acceding to the request, the Justice Kumar-led Bench deferred further proceedings, posting the matter for December 8.

The top court had earlier permitted Angmo to amend her petition and directed the Centre, the UT administration, and jail authorities to file their additional replies. “The petitioner is permitted to amend the petition and file an amended copy within a week. The amended counter shall be filed within ten days thereafter. Rejoinder, if any, within a week thereafter. List on November 24,” stated the court order passed on October 29.

In her amended petition, Angmo has contended that the detention order was passed mechanically, without application of mind, and that mandatory procedural safeguards under the NSA were not followed. She has also argued that the authorities acted in haste and failed to furnish adequate grounds of detention in a timely and meaningful manner, depriving Wangchuk of the opportunity to make an effective representation.

The Ladakh administration, in its earlier affidavit, has maintained that the detention was warranted in view of Wangchuk’s alleged role in inciting unrest in Leh. It has further stated that the grounds of detention were duly communicated within the statutorily prescribed period and that the detention advisory board subsequently affirmed the decision.

Wangchuk, a prominent environmentalist and education reformer, was detained in September and later shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

