logo
India

SC Contempt Plea Filed Against 'Dharam Sansad' Event Organized by Yati Narasinghanand

The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷
Dec 16, 2024, 04:29 PM
Supreme Court

New Delhi: A contempt petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the Uttar Pradesh administration and police for not taking steps against the 'Dharam Sansad' which is being organised between December 17 to 21 in Ghaziabad by the Yati Narasinghanand Foundation.
The bench then asked Bhushan to send an email seeking urgent listing.
The lawyer alleged that a call was issued for the "genocide of Muslims".
The petitioners argued that the Ghaziabad District Administration and the Uttar Pradesh police have failed to act as per the directions issued by the apex court to take suo motu action against hate speeches.
They pointed out that the website and the advertisements for the 'Dharam Sansad' include hate speeches against the followers of Islam religion and incite violence against them.

—ANI

Dharam Sansad eventcommunal violence preventionUttar Pradesh police actionreligious hate speechGhaziabad newsSupreme Court of IndiaIndian JudiciaryHate speech caseapex court directivesYati Narasinghanandhate speech petitionDharam Sansad controversycall for genocideSC contempt pleaUttar Pradesh administration

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...