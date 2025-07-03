SC Collegium recommends appointments in nine different HCs

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has recommended appointments of judges across nine different high courts of the country.

Delhi High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of three judicial officers, Shail Jain, Madhu Jain and Vinod Kumar, as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Madhya Pradesh High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on Tuesday, has recommended the names of five advocates, Pushpendra Yadav, Anand Singh Bahrawat, Ajay Kumar Nirankari, Jai Kumar Pillai and Himanshu Joshi, for appointment as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Also, the SC Collegium recommended elevation of five judicial officers, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Alok Awasthi, Ratnesh Chandra Singh Bisen, Bhagwati Prasad Sharma and Pradeep Mittal, to the Bench.

Patna High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on July 1, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Advocates, as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna: (i) Ajit Kumar, and (ii) Praveen Kumar, said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Punjab & Haryana High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on Wednesday, has recommended the names of ten judicial officer, namely, Virinder Aggarwal, Mandeep Pannu, Parmod Goyal, Shalini Singh Nagpal, Amarinder Singh Grewal, Subhas Mehla, Surya Partap Singh, Rupinderjit Chahal, Aradhana Sawhney and Yashvir Singh Rathor, for appointment as judges of the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Rajasthan High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of advocate Anuroop Singhi and judicial officer Sangeeta Sharma for appointment as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of advocate Tuhin Kumar Gedela as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Telangana High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Advocates as Judges of the High Court for the State of Telangana: (i) Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, (ii) Chalapathi Rao Suddala, (iii) Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, and (iv) Gadi Praveen Kumar, said a statement uploaded on the website of the top court.

Gauhati High Court: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of two advocates and two judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Gauhati High Court. Advocates Anjan Moni Kalita and Rajesh Mazumdar, and judicial officers Pranjal Das and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma were recommended by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

Meghalaya High Court: The SC Collegium recommended for the appointment of Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee as a permanent judge of the Meghalaya High Court after converting the existing post of additional judge into the post of a permanent judge.

