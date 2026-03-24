SC Collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges in Chhattisgarh, Madras HCs

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, on Tuesday recommended the appointment of permanent judges to the High Courts of Chhattisgarh and Madras.

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"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 24th March, 2026, has approved the proposals for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the High Court of Chhattisgarh: (i) Shri Justice Sachin Singh Rajput, (ii) Shri Justice Radhakishan Agrawal, (iii) Shri Justice Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, (iv) Shri Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, and (v) Shri Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad,” said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court.

In a separate statement, the Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of three Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Madras High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 24th March, 2026, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the Madras High Court: (i) Ms. Justice R. Poornima, (ii) Shri Justice M. Jothiraman, and (iii) Dr. (Smt.) Justice Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete," the statement said.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution.

While recommending the appointment of an Additional Judge as a Permanent Judge, the Chief Justice of the High Court is required to furnish detailed statistics, including month-wise disposal of cases and judgments delivered by the judge concerned, as well as the number of cases reported in law journals, duly certified by them.

The data must also include information regarding the total number of working days, the number of days the judge actually attended court, and the days of absence during the relevant period for which disposal statistics are submitted.

Additional Judges are appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.

--IANS

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