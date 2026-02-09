SC cautions against further adjournments in petition challenging Wangchuk’s detention

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned against granting further adjournments in the habeas corpus petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of detained Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

After Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K.M. Nataraj, appearing for the Union government and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought more time on the ground of his engagement in another case and suggested that the matter be taken up next week, the apex court declined, remarking: “You must understand it is a habeas corpus matter. It was our fault we could not take it on Friday (February 5).”

The Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale asked ASG Nataraj whether any steps had been taken pursuant to its earlier suggestion to reconsider Wangchuk’s detention on health grounds.

In response, the law officer submitted that Wangchuk was receiving the “best of treatment”, adding that AIIMS Jodhpur offered better medical facilities than Ladakh.

After repeated requests, the Supreme Court agreed to list the habeas corpus petition filed by Dr Gitanjali J. Angmo -- which terms her husband Sonam Wangchuk’s detention “illegal” and an “arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights” -- for hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had orally asked the Union government to reconsider the continued preventive detention of Wangchuk.

During the hearing, the Justice Aravind Kumar-led Bench observed that Wangchuk had been in custody since September 26, 2025, and that the medical reports placed before the apex court indicated that his health was “certainly not very good”.

It was suggested to ASG Nataraj that the government should “give it a thought” as to whether there was a possibility of rethinking the continuation of Wangchuk’s detention. At that time, ASG Nataraj had assured the Supreme Court that he would seek instructions from the authorities.

