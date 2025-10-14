SC adjourns hearing on plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing, until October 15, on a writ petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, challenging the detention of the Leh-based climate activist under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria scheduled the hearing for Wednesday after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, sought an adjournment.

In the previous hearing held on October 6, the Justice Aravind Kumar-headed Bench issued notice and sought responses from the Union government and other authorities in the matter.

The apex court asked the Centre to examine the feasibility of supplying the detention order to the wife of Wangchuk, noting that the grounds of detention had already been served on detenue himself.

The direction came when senior advocate Sibal pointed out that no family member had received the grounds of detention.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: "The law requires service on the detenue, and we have done that. We will examine the feasibility of serving it to his wife."

As Sibal further raised the issue that Wangchuk’s wife was not being allowed to meet him. Mehta said: "Let’s not create a hype. Nobody is being prevented. Lawyer and brother of detenue have met him in jail."

Wangchuk’s wife's request for a meeting was "being considered", he added.

SG Mehta further informed the apex court that Wangchuk "has stated before the medical officer that he is not on any medications", terming it "all hype" aimed at creating "an emotive atmosphere" in the media.

However, the Supreme Court ordered that "the detenue shall be given medical attention as may be required and the same shall be allowed as per extant prison rules".

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs held Wangchuk responsible for inciting violence in Leh town. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since September 10, and when violence started in the town, he broke his fast and escaped from the spot in an ambulance. The activist was later detained under the NSA and shifted to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, has been widely respected for his work in education, environmental conservation, and other social causes.

--IANS

pds/vd