'Save MGNREGA campaign': Karnataka Congress stages protest against Centre​

Chikkaballapur, Feb 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged people to support the nationwide Congress-led protest until the Viksit Bharat, Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act is repealed and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is reinstated.

He alleged that the new Act undermines rural employment rights.

He announced the launch of the nationwide “Save MGNREGA” campaign.

"During the winter session, the BJP-led Central government repealed MGNREGA and implemented the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) Act. There was no necessity to repeal MGNREGA. The Act was implemented in 2005 when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, to provide employment opportunities to labourers, Adivasis, small farmers, and women."

He further stated that, along with MGNREGA, other pro-people laws such as the Right to Education, Right to Food, and Right to Information were enacted, but alleged that the current government is undermining these legislations.

He claimed the Central government debated the new Act for only eight hours in Parliament before its implementation. Under MGNREGA, 12.16 crore people received employment, including approximately 53 per cent women, 17 per cent Scheduled Castes, and 11 per cent Scheduled Tribes. He stated that these groups have now lost their rights.

MGNREGA, named after Mahatma Gandhi, aimed to promote rural development and village self-governance. The scheme provided 100 days of guaranteed local employment, with Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas empowered to make decisions.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that under the new system, the Central government will make these decisions, and without its funding and approval, Gram Panchayats cannot undertake work.

He emphasised that the Congress party insists on the continuation of MGNREGA, which assured 100 days of wages. Under the new Act, the Centre will provide 60 per cent of the funds, with States covering 40 per cent. He argued that this shift fails to protect State interests, prompting nationwide protests to repeal the VB-G RAM G Act and restore MGNREGA.

He outlined the following demands: complete repeal of the VB-G RAM G scheme, reinstatement of MGNREGA, restoration of employment rights, reinstatement of Panchayat self-governance, and a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day.

He asserted that the agitation will continue until these demands are met. Drawing a parallel with the repeal of anti-farmer laws after protests, he encouraged all sections of society to join the movement and support the restoration of MGNREGA for the benefit of rural communities.

