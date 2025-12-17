Satna HIV horror: Lapses in blood testing could be reason, says Congress MLA

Satna/Bhopal, Dec 17 (IANS) Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria on Wednesday expressed shock over contaminated blood transfusion to the children suffering from thalassaemia at the government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, describing it a 'systemic failure', which may 'destroy' children's lives.

Young Congress MLA Bhuria, who is also a Doctor (MBBS) by profession, said that the mandatory medical norms for collecting blood samples and testing them at multiple stages might be the reason for the incident.

"There are parameters to follow before transfusion of blood. In medical language, it is called a panel, which conducts testing of blood at multiple stages. I can't exactly say why such failure happened, but it was really horrific," Bhuriya, who is the son of veteran Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria, told IANS.

The Congress MLA further stated that thalassaemia patients require multiple rounds of blood transfusion at different intervals.

"It may be that the mandatory rules were not followed to save money for lab testing. This is an example of the collapsed health system of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

He demanded that the government take strict action against those who ruined the lives of six children. "An FIR should be registered and responsible persons, no matter who they are, should be punished," Bhuria said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Narendra Shivaji Patel, responding to the matter at the State Assembly premises, said that an inquiry panel of senior doctors has been set up to investigate the matter.

"I can't make any comment at this point in time as the inquiry into the matter is underway. Once the inquiry committee submits its report, the future action would be initiated. The government assures that strict action will be taken," Patel told IANS.

According to officials, at least six children have been found HIV positive at Satna district hospital, allegedly due to contaminated blood transfusions at the district hospital during treatment for thalassaemia.

The children affected include five boys aged under 11 and a nine-year-old girl who have been undergoing blood transfusions at the hospital. While the children were found positive between January and May 2025, the matter has come to light now.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO), Satna, Manoj Shukla, told media persons that the children have been receiving treatment for thalassaemia for a long time as they require regular blood transfusions.

Dr Shukla, who is a senior surgeon, however, claimed, "All the protocols for blood testing were followed, but a chance remains that if a person is in the window period of the very early stage of infection, then it is not detected in the tests.”

--IANS

pd/uk