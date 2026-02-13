Satheesan slams delay in FIR against former MLA, alleges graft in Global Ayyappa Meet

Kozhikode, Feb 13 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday mounted a sharp attack on the CPI-M-led government, alleging double standards in handling a sexual assault complaint against former Left MLA P.T. Kunhumuhammed and flagging large-scale irregularities in the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Meet.

Satheesan said he felt "ashamed to be living in Kerala" after reading the survivor’s account.

The sexual assault complaint, he noted, was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 24, but an FIR was registered only on December 8.

"This shows how casually matters are handled when the accused belongs to their own camp," he said, demanding an explanation from the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio.

In contrast, he claimed, when the complaint against a party MLA reached the state Congress President, it was forwarded and an FIR was registered the same day.

Allegations against those aligned with the Left, he said, were not taken at face value and were delayed by two weeks.

Satheesan lauded the survivor’s courage in bringing the issue into the public domain, warning against a social climate where women who speak out are further humiliated.

"There cannot be double standards in such matters," he asserted.

Turning to the Global Ayyappa Meet, Satheesan described it as "another fraud in the name of Lord Ayyappa".

He alleged that despite being conducted under the observation of the Kerala High Court, crores were siphoned off through inflated and false accounts.

Claims of food being served to 4,000 people, he said, were belied by an attendance of barely 600.

Payments were allegedly shown in the name of a bhajan troupe that did not perform.

He sought a detailed probe into what he termed misappropriation carried out under the cover of the Devaswom Department.

On education, Satheesan said textbook distribution was delayed only once during the UDF regime and accused the government of propaganda.

While welcoming timely distribution, he faulted the LDF for failing to update the curriculum in line with changing times.

With elections approaching, he said the UDF’s publicity and manifesto committees were part of routine preparations, stressing that the front functioned through teamwork.

He expressed confidence that political change in Kerala would reflect across regions, including north Kerala.

