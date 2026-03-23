Satara SP suspended after alleged assault on Guardian Minister during ZP polls

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday witnessed dramatic scenes after Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe ordered the immediate suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi following allegations that police personnel manhandled and injured Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai during the election to the posts of Satara Zilla Parishad President and Vice President.

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“It is a long-standing tradition of this House that the word of a member, and especially a Minister, is accepted as the truth. I am hereby directing the government to immediately suspend the Satara SP and all other officers who engaged in manhandling, causing injuries, and obstructing the democratic voting process," Deputy Chairperson Gorhe announced.

She further noted that the government should have ideally initiated an inquiry yesterday, but since it did not happen, the legislature must now step in to ensure accountability.

According to statements in the House, the chaos erupted during the voting process for elections to the posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President. Despite the claims of the majority of Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP won these elections.

The Satara Guardian Minister, Shambhuraj Desai, narrated his ordeal, stating that despite his 40-year political career, he had never faced such treatment. Minister Desai alleged that while he was escorting 33 members to the polling booth -- following an alliance between the Shiv Sena and NCP -- they were intercepted by over 100 police personnel in plain clothes just 10 meters from the voting hall. The police reportedly acted on a "false complaint" of member abduction.

"I am a State Minister, yet I was literally dragged by the police and sustained serious injuries to my hand. If a minister is not safe, what is the state of law and order in this province?" He questioned in the Council.

The ruling party MLAs turned aggressive in support of Minister Desai. The NCP minister, Makrand Patil, who was also present with Minister Desai during the election process for the Satara ZP president and Vice President, went a step further, demanding that the SP not only be suspended but dismissed, accusing the officer of acting like a "servant of a specific political party".

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande and Vikram Kale demanded an immediate statement from the Chief Minister. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed that Satara SP Tushar Doshi and all concerned police officers involved in the scuffle are to be suspended immediately.

The Divisional Commissioner of Pune has been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation into the lapse. She also instructed that all CCTV footage of the incident be seized and secured to prevent tampering with evidence. Industry Minister Uday Samant has been directed to ensure the swift execution of these orders.

Countering the Sena and NCP, BJP Minister Jaikumar Gore, who was leading the BJP's Operation Lotus in Satara, opposed the suspension of Doshi. "Before giving an order, reality should also be heard. During the election for the ZP chairperson, nobody other than ZP councillors should be inside the building. There are no separate rules for ministers or MLAs. Around 3-4 thousand workers barged into the ZP building. Police have the responsibility of maintaining law and order. Suspension of IPS without taking factual reports on the allegations against him is not right," he said.

The issue also rocked the state Assembly when the Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar raised and demanded stern action. Minister Desai provided a detailed and harrowing account of the events to the House. He alleged that while he was escorting 33 members to the internal meeting and subsequent voting, they were met with administrative high-handedness.

According to Desai, while two members, Sandeep Mandve and Anil Desai, had cases registered against them, they were present at the meeting. Furthermore, NCP member Bapusaheb Shinde, who was allegedly "abducted", was actually with the group voluntarily. Minister Desai claimed that over 100 police personnel in plain clothes were present.

"If they wanted to make arrests, why didn't they do it at the meeting venue? They didn't dare touch our members there because 2,000 Shiv Sainiks were present," he stated. The situation escalated as they moved toward the polling hall.

"Four policemen grabbed me by the arms, while two others grabbed members by the waist and dragged them away. MP Nitin Kaka Patil was pushed down the stairs," the Minister recounted. Minister Desai described the scene as "Mughlai" (tyranny), noting that his clothes and the shirt of member Sandeep Mandve were stained with blood during the scuffle.

"The SP acted like a domestic servant. I am an elected representative of four lakh people and a State Minister, yet I was treated with such arrogance. I demand the immediate suspension and dismissal of these officers," he pleaded before the House.

Minister Desai specifically named officers -- Tushar Doshi (Superintendent of Police, Satara), Inspector Devkar (Local Crime Branch), Assistant Inspector Garje (Local Crime Branch) and about 100 other police personnel involved in the scuffle, for immediate disciplinary action. Further, he demanded a probe by a retired High Court Judge.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “murder of democracy”, and said the matter was serious as members were allegedly prevented from casting their votes despite prior instructions to allow them to do so.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a probe will be conducted into the incident and assured action based on the inquiry.

--IANS

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