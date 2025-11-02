'Sanskriti Haat' signifies unity in diversity; CM Saha stresses need to boost Tripura's culture

Agartala, Nov 2 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state's cultural sphere needs further development to nurture local talent and preserve rich traditions.

The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs 50.25 lakh for the Old Agartala Block to develop the infrastructure of the 'Sanskriti Haat', which was established by a local cultural group as a model inspired by the famous Sonajhuri Haat of Santiniketan in West Bengal's Bolpur.

Chief Minister Saha was speaking after attending a programme organised to celebrate 100 weeks of the 'Sanskriti Haat' (cultural showground) at Sen Para in Nandannagar of West Tripura.

He said that the unique 'Sanskriti Haat' was officially launched at this place on December 10, 2023.

"I was also fortunate to be here then. I am very happy to be present again at the hundredth Haat. Ignoring all obstacles, the organisers have been conducting this weekly Haat regularly for the last 99 weeks. It has not been closed even for a single week," CM Saha added, who also holds the Information and Cultural portfolios.

He said that culture lovers have benefited greatly through this series of activities being held at the 'Sanskriti Haat'.

"Now, people from Tripura, Bangladesh, and West Bengal know about this 'Sanskriti Haat'. It has become a very popular event. People gather from different places to witness it. A positive response has already been observed," CM Saha added.

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the creation of "Lakhpati Didis".

"For that purpose, 1,00,8,000 "Lakhpati Didis" have already been created in Tripura. About 4,85,000 women have joined self-help groups (SHGs). This serves as an alternative source of income. We can see that this cultural market is not just about entertainment, but also about self-reliance. Around 40 to 50 families have been able to improve their livelihoods by joining SHGs, making their own products, and selling food items. Along with this, the local society is also benefiting financially. This is improving the socio-economic condition," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that none of us can survive without culture.

"Culture is one of the elements that connect the past, present, and future. Culture is our ornament. Tripura's rich culture makes us proud. Our state has 19 tribal ethnic groups. In addition, there are Manipuris, minorities, and Bengalis. Overall, there is an atmosphere of mixed culture in the state. There is unity in diversity in our Tripura," he added.

Tripura Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, former State Assembly Speaker and MLA Ratan Chakraborty, Vice-Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission CEO Tarit Kanti Chakma, Bangla Sanskriti Boloy President Sebak Bhattacharya, along with artists, scholars, and other eminent persons, were present as distinguished guests at the event on Sunday.

