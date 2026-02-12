Sanjay Raut slams UBT corporators for BJP tie-up in Chandrapur, blames Congress infighting

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction on Thursday voiced strong displeasure over recent developments in Chandrapur, where some party corporators extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the mayoral election.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has made it clear that party chief Uddhav Thackeray had issued explicit instructions against any understanding with the BJP and described the move as a “betrayal” of the party’s long political struggle.

Raut also pointed to a lack of coordination within the Congress as a factor behind the local political shift.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said any alliance with the BJP would amount to a “sin” that Maharashtra would not forgive. He maintained that although the BJP is currently in power, Shiv Sena (UBT) would not accept the “stigma” of compromising for short-term gains.

“For years, we have fought against them. To compromise now for the sake of power is unacceptable to me and the majority of our party. If there is to be any alliance in Chandrapur, those ‘traitors’ who betrayed the Shiv Sena must first be removed,” Raut said.

Speaking about the lack of coordination within the Congress, an ally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut said that despite discussions with senior leaders such as MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, internal differences within the Congress prevented a united approach.

“The Congress needed to engage more seriously with our corporators and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi members. Unfortunately, two factions within the Congress could not reach a consensus until the very end. In that vacuum, local politics shifted, and some supported the BJP,” Raut said.

He added that the local Congress leadership, including state president Harshwardhan Sapkal, should reflect on the developments. Raut compared the situation in Chandrapur to earlier political friction witnessed in Kalyan-Dombivli involving the MNS and other parties.

He said that Uddhav Thackeray is closely monitoring the situation. The corporators concerned are likely to be called to Mumbai within the next two or three days, after which a final decision on withdrawal of support or disciplinary action will be taken, he added.

Raut reiterated that Thackeray’s position against the BJP remains firm, particularly in the backdrop of the split in the original Shiv Sena.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s orders for Chandrapur were clear: do not bring these ‘thieves’ to power. If anyone thinks they are ‘Super Uddhav Thackeray’ and can override his orders, I do not know who they are,” he said.

When asked whether his remarks were directed at party legislator Varun Sardesai, Raut dismissed the suggestion. “Just as there is only one Balasaheb, there is only one Uddhav Thackeray. No matter how big a leader becomes, the chief’s order is final,” he stated.

--IANS

sj/snj/skp